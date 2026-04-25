Former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can now begin!

Boettcher played four seasons with the Ducks. He had a career year in 2025, logging 136 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Over the course of his career, Boettcher logged 269 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, 10 pass deflections, one fumble recovery and four forced fumbles. He played in 55 games.

As a member of the Class of 2020, Boettcher was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. A local product, Boettcher played high school football in Eugene, Oregon at South Eugene.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Bryce Boettcher

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Boettcher ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Two-sport standout at Oregon who passed on a chance to start his baseball career, choosing to pursue an NFL opportunity instead,” he wrote. “The former walk-on plays like the chip never left his shoulder. He’s fearless in his downhill approach, which leads to feast-or-famine results in the run game.

“His size, speed and athleticism are average, but his competitive will and motor cover some of that up. Boettcher profiles as an NFL backup but his special-teams talent could be his ticket to a higher draft slotting.”

Zierlein projected Boettcher as a fourth round pick going into the NFL Draft. However, he did not have a direct pro comparison for the former Duck.