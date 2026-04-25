Former Oklahoma and Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks has been selected by the Indianapolis colts in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While not the tallest of wideouts, Burks more than makes up for his less-than-ideal size with elite speed and excellent footwork.

Despite measuring at 5-foot-9.75 and 180 pounds, Burks ranked among the most athletic receivers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he posted an electric 4.3-second 40-yard dash, which ranked third overall. Burks 1.49-second 10-yard split was the second-best time among WRs, while his 42.5-inch vertical led all receivers and ranked sixth overall among all Combine participants in February.

Burks was a highly productive contributor for the Sooners with 88 receptions for 865 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 18 games he appeared in over the past two seasons in Norman. But Burks’ Oklahoma career was derailed early when he missed most of 2024 while nursing a soft tissue issue suffered in the fourth game of the season.

Before his time in Norman, Burks tallied 804 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions, most of which came during a breakout 2023 season when he racked up a team-leading 629 yards and seven scores on 47 receptions while starting all 12 games for the Boilermakers.

Burks signed with Purdue as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Belleville (Michigan) High, where he was rated as the No. 130 receiver in the class and No. 895 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted composite of all three major recruiting media services. Three years later, Burks transferred to Oklahoma as a four-star prospect and the No. 8-ranked receiver in the 2024 transfer cycle, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Deion Burks

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Burks could be a third-round selection on Friday as one of the leading candidates among the second tier of receivers in this year’s draft class.

Zierlein particularly highlighted Burks’ “disciplined, tight cuts” and “loose hips” that allow him to create space with footwork alone. Burks’ footwork and crafty speed allows him to become a threat on jet sweeps or after the catch, which should translate well in the NFL. On the flip side, Zierlein cited Burks’ sub-30-inch arms as a potential disadvantage at the next level, especially when fighting for 50-50 balls.

“Fifth-year slot receiver who is savvy against zone coverage and crafty after making a catch. Burks does a good job of utilizing his straight-line speed when the ball is in his hands,” Zierlein wrote of Burks. “He struggles to win on vertical routes, though. He creates windows underneath by crisply breaking off short routes. He’s a compact, short-armed target who secures catches through contact. However, his production left something to be desired during his time at Purdue and Oklahoma. Comebacks and curls are often swallowed. Coaching and route work could lead to improvement in those areas. Burks lacks standout measurables, but better quarterback play could unlock a more productive player.”