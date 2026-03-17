The Indianapolis Colts signed former Notre Dame forward Carson Towt, the NCAA’s best rebounder last season, with the intentions of converting him to tight end, the team announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Towt averaged an NCAA-leading 12.4 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season, his lone with the Fighting Irish.

This will be Towt’s first foray into football after playing only basketball throughout high school and college. The 24-year-old Towt is an Arizona native who spent the prior five seasons at North Arizona, but never showed the rebounding prowess he had at Notre Dame.

This report will be updated.