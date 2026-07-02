indycar-driver-louis-foster-to-make-NASCAR-truck-series-debut-at-Lime Rock

From IndyCar to a truck, Louis Foster is set to race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver will pilot the truck entry for FRE.

Foster is in his second season in the NTT IndyCar Series. The 22-year old from England won the 2024 Indy NXT Championship.

FoxSports’ Bob Pockrass broke the news on X: “From INDYCAR to a truck: RLL driver Louis Foster will make his truck debut next week at Lime Rock in the Freedom Racing Enterprises No. 76 truck. Droplight is a sponsor of both Foster and the Spencer Boyd-owned truck.”

NEWS: @_LouisFoster will make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut next weekend at Lime Rock Park, driving the No. 76 for @FreedomRacing76.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mLxERQR78d — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) July 2, 2026

Spencer Boyd, owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises, later made the news official via press release.

“We’ve shown some great speed with our road course program this season,” noted Spencer Boyd the primary driver of the No. 76. “It was our goal this season to stay focused on the 76 this year while bringing road course talent to best showcase our abilities in building fast trucks.

“The schedules aligned so that we could execute this crossover with Louis at Lime Rock and we are proud to be the ones getting him his first drive in a NASCAR race truck.”

Foster is fired up to drive the truck

Foster is fired up for the opportunity to show his skill at Lime Rock Park. He spoke about the opportunity to drive in the truck series, calling it a bucket list item.

“This is quite the exciting opportunity and a bit of a bucket list item for me personally. I like to run different circuits in iRacing and NASCAR vehicles are at the top of my list of fun things to drive. So when Spencer and DROPLiGHT reached out with this opportunity, it was a pretty easy ‘yes’ for me.”

Droplight is the primary sponsor for Spencer Boyd at FRE in NCTS and Louis Foster at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. Joseph Anderson, CEO of DROPLiGHT, spoke of the partnership with both drivers.

“These are type of partnerships we seek to build,” said Anderson. “Ones that push the envelopes of traditional thinking. Ones that seek innovative ways to advance our brands.

“We are delighted to have both Spencer and Louis on our crew and are eagerly anticipating this race in Connecticut.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race featuring Louis Foster in the No. 76 DROPLiGHT Chevrolet Silverado is on July 11, 2026 at Lime Rock Park. The race can be seen live on FS1 with coverage starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.