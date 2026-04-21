Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Tuesday the acquisition of the intellectual property rights for the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing. The purchase price was $85 million. Churchill Downs will now hold all trademarks and associated rights of the Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) after entering into an agreement with 1/ST Maryland LLC, an affiliate of 1/ST Racing.

“This acquisition adds one of the most iconic brands in American sports to our portfolio and is consistent with our strategy of investing in premier Thoroughbred racing assets with long-term growth potential,” said Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of CDI. “In keeping ownership of the Preakness intellectual property in the racing industry, CDI will support efforts to fully realize the potential of a redeveloped Pimlico and Preakness Stakes within the Triple Crown and the broader sports and entertainment landscape.”

Churchill Downs is home to the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, which is traditionally held on the first Saturday in May. The Preakness, meanwhile, takes places two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. But in examining details of the deal, Dan Wolken of Yahoo Sports suggested the schedule could soon change.

“My read-between-the-lines interpretation here is that linking the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness in this way sets the stage to move the Preakness to a later date,” Wolken wrote on X. “Puts Belmont/NYRA in an interesting predicament.”

Sports Business Journal reported last week that the Preakness may be raced three weeks after the 2027 Kentucky Derby. In recent years, several Kentucky Derby winners have skipped the Preakness, including 2025 champion Sovereignty. The two-week turnaround has led to horse owners and trainers reluctant to run due to health and safety concerns.

Last year, prominent horse owner Mike Repole proposed moving the Belmont Stakes to second in the Triple Crown order, four weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That, in turn, would slide the Preakness out even further.

“The Preakness being run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, in this new day and age in racing, shows the lack of vision and leadership needed to evolve this sport,” Repole wrote on social media.