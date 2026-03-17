Insider points out harsh reality surrounding Denny Hamlin NASCAR future after Las Vegas win

Following Denny Hamlin’s 61st win in the NASCAR Cup Series, attention immediately turned to his next steps. Hamlin himself addressed his new career goals, having surpassed his previous target of 60 wins.

Others wondered about his longevity in the sport. After all, not many drivers get this deep into their career while still winning races.

With the win on Sunday, Denny Hamlin joined Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick, Richard Petty and Mark Martin as the only drivers to win five or more races after making their 700th Cup Series start. That’s some elite company.

Ready for the naysayers? The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi was quick to remind how fleeting success can be at Hamlin’s age.

“Again, I’m going to use this example again and again,” Bianchi said on The Teardown podcast. “I go back to Jimmie Johnson in 2017. Jimmie in 2016 wins the championship, comes out in 2017 and wins three races, pretty much in a hurry and he wins in Dover, kicks everybody’s butt and you’re like, ‘Man, he’s on a roll now, he’s going to get that eighth championship.’

“And guess what? He never won again. You just don’t know, and that’s the sad reality. Hate to say it, but this could be Denny Hamlin’s last win, because we have seen it happen before. It just stops. That’s reality.”

Bianchi did offer a caveat of sorts. Denny Hamlin has done things that have lent to his late-career success.

“If he continues to work like this and continues to put himself in position when he’s with a great team like this, the opportunity should be there,” Bianchi said.

He touched more on Denny Hamlin’s evolution as a driver. About half of Hamlin’s wins in his career have come in the last six years. All that while other ultra-successful drivers like Kyle Busch have leveled off.

“We have seen the maturation of Denny Hamlin where he’s always been incredibly talented,” Bianchi said. “But now he’s got a work ethic to match it. And I think that is ultimately what separates him from everyone else. And you asked him the question post-race and it’s such a good one about how since 2019 he’s been able to win more races than the first part of his career. And that is because he’s embraced this grinding, behind-the-scenes, I’m going to outwork everybody mindset.”

It’s no secret at this point how hard Denny Hamlin works. Can that work ethic extend his career and allow Hamlin to continue to climb the all-time wins list?

“You talk to people at Gibbs, he’s the guy on the simulator,” Bianchi said. “He’s the driver who’s in the simulator doing all that stuff. And he is the guy who’s figuring out, ‘Hey, we need to do this, this and this.’

“He’s putting in that time. So when you have talent and you have a work ethic, you can fend off Father Time a lot longer than some other people.”