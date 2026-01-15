The Dallas Cowboys will have to make a contract decision on kicker Brandon Aubrey, as he’s a restricted free agent. Todd Archer of ESPN believes that Aubrey could sign a tender worth around $6 million for next season.

“Since he was not drafted, All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey is likely to receive the second-round tender, which is projected to be a little more than $6 million,” Archer wrote. “The Cowboys had talks with Aubrey’s agent, Todd France, on a multiyear deal last summer but never got close. Perhaps those get rekindled in the offseason, which could make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL but with a cap number of less than $6 million for 2026.”

Joseph Hoyt, a Cowboys beat reporter of the Dallas Morning News, said if the Cowboys and Aubrey agree to a contract extension, Aubrey could make around $7.5 million per year. Aubrey has been a standout player for the Cowboys, as he has reached the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team in his first three NFL seasons.

Brandon Aubrey is ready for a contract extension

In 2025, Aubrey made 85.7% of his field goals, including a 64-yarder. In February, Aubrey talked about potentially getting a new contract before the start of the 2025 season. “Yeah, absolutely,” he said per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “It’s up to my agent to go up to the Cowboys and see if there’s any interest in signing it there early. If an extension comes, an extension comes; if not, I’m still making ten times what I was making working code, so I’m pretty happy.”

Aubrey’s 64-yard field goal came in September when the Cowboys took on the New York Giants. With no time left in regulation, Aubrey kicked the field goal to take the game into overtime. The Cowboys went on to win 40-37.

“We would try it from 70-ish. We’ve seen him make those before,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game, via NFL.com. “We always want to try to get as close as we can. But he’s always like, yeah, I’m good. And, yeah, that’s pretty cool. Dak’s always like, what’s the line to make, and I’m like, yeah, 50-ish. You know, 50-ish. He’s like, OK, that’s like, a 67- to 70-yard field goal. So there’s really not one, but the confidence that you see the guy kick with is just incredible.”