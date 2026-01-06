It’s possible that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could announce his retirement soon, and an insider believes broadcasting is his next move. On the Marchand Sports Media podcast, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Kelce is expected to be a top candidate in the broadcast booth.

“I think Travis Kelce is one who, if he retires, definitely could do TV,” Marchand said of Kelce, per Awful Announcing. “I think he wants to do games, so that’s one to watch.”

Marchand then predicted how much Kelce would make as a broadcaster. “He’s a guy who is only going to take a No. 1 job, to me,” Marchand stated. “He’s going to get anywhere from 10 to 20 million, because he’s Travis Kelce.”

Kelce has already launched his media career with the New Heights podcast he does with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, who also does work on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Travis Kelce has also appeared in multiple TV shows and movies over the last few years.

Will Travis Kelce announce his retirement soon?

As for his salary, getting as much as $20 million would be big for Kelce, considering he doesn’t have a lot of experience calling games. However, when Tom Brady signed his broadcasting contract with FOX in 2022, the deal was for 10 years and $375 million.

But all of this comes down to if/when Kelce retires from the NFL. After the Chiefs’ final game of the season on Sunday, the three-time Super Bowl champion addressed his next move.

“I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow, and get close to the family and figure things out,” Kelce told reporters, per Yahoo Sports. He was then asked if he intends to take some time to get away from the emotions of the season before deciding on his future.

“Who knows?” Kelce continued. “Either it hits me quick, or I’ve got to take some time. Last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to kind of give this one a shot. So I dunno. We’ll see.”