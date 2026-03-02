Insider suggests 23XI Racing is making strong case to be in NASCAR 'Big Three' conversation

The “Big Three” of NASCAR — Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske — have dominated the sport for much of the 21st century. But with Tyler Reddick becoming the first driver to win the first three races of a season, 23XI Racing might be making a case that it should be a “Big Four” instead.

That is the opinion of Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Bianchi has been blown away by 23XI’s rise over the last six seasons and, at the very least, doesn’t see much separating 23XI from the top three teams in the sport.

“I asked Denny Hamlin this after Atlanta, and I said, ‘We talk a lot about the Big Three in this sport, is now we need to be talking about the Big Four?’ And Denny kind of, like, ‘Ah, you know, that’s reserved for teams that win a lot of races on the regular and championships and everything.’ I understand that sentiment, but we’re kind of doing a disservice to this organization of what they have built in a short amount of time and what they’re doing at a variety of different trucks,” Bianchi said on The Teardown. “Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400 last year, then they get the Daytona 500, they’ve got a road course win.

“You can go back further, and I understand Tyler didn’t win in 2025, but he won the regular season championship in 2024. Like, they’re stacking up accomplishments on the regular. This isn’t like they just came out of nowhere and ‘Oh, wow, fluke or whatever.’ They’ve been gradually getting better and better and better and Bubba Wallace is second in points, by the way, and finished 11th today. This team is doing something special and maybe they’re not quite Hendrick or Gibbs right now or Penske, but they aren’t far off.”

23XI Racing is on a heater to begin 2026 season

23XI’s first season in NASCAR was in 2021. Three years later, they celebrated a regular season championship with Reddick and the No. 45 team.

Reddick went winless in 2025, though Wallace won the organization its first Crown Jewel Race, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick added to the tally with his win in the Daytona 500 last month. He’s now gone back-to-back-to-back, capturing checkered flags at Atlanta and Sunday at COTA.

Reddick and Wallace sit first and second in the points standings, respectively, after three races. You can debate if they belong in the conversation of NASCAR’s best teams — right now, they’re certainly the team to beat.