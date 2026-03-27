Insider urges NASCAR, drivers to 'pump the brakes' on getting carried away with new Darlington package

Darlington Raceway delivered one of the most talked-about races of the early 2026 NASCAR season. Still, not everyone is ready to crown the new package for the track as the sport’s next big solution.

Following the weekend, some drivers began floating the idea of expanding the Darlington-style package to other tracks, particularly intermediate venues. But according to The Teardown’s Jeff Gluck, that conversation needs to slow down, and quickly.

“I need to pump the brakes on that,” Gluck said. “As much as I thought this worked at Darlington, and this is a pure old school race that should be like this. … I don’t know if you want to mess with what works in the Next Gen era at the intermediate tracks yet.”

Alas, that distinction is key. Darlington’s abrasive surface and unique characteristics naturally create tire falloff and force drivers to manage their equipment, and those elements helped produce a compelling race.

But Gluck cautioned against assuming that success would translate elsewhere. Especially so at tracks where the current Next Gen package has already delivered strong racing.

“I think that would be too far and a mistake at this point,” Gluck added. “Let’s not go down that road where we’re really messing with that.”

Moreover, Jordan Bianchi echoed that sentiment, pointing to NASCAR’s recent history as a warning sign. For years, intermediate tracks, the mile-and-a-half ovals that dominate the schedule, were widely criticized for producing strung-out, predictable racing.

That narrative has shifted in the Next Gen era. Places like Kansas, Charlotte and Homestead have consistently delivered some of the best racing on the calendar.

“The mile-and-a-halves right now are the best product in NASCAR, period, hands down,” Bianchi said. “What happens at Charlotte, Homestead, Kansas is spectacular, and you can’t mess with that.”

Instead of chasing a one-size-fits-all solution, both insiders emphasized the importance of track-specific approaches. Something NASCAR has increasingly leaned into in recent years.

“You can’t do a broad sweeping, ‘Hey, this is how it’s going to be for all of the racetracks,’” Bianchi explained. “These tracks are too different.”

That’s especially true when comparing Darlington to intermediate ovals. While Darlington’s surface guarantees tire wear, other tracks don’t naturally produce the same effect, meaning similar changes could lead to unintended consequences. Including the return of the spread-out, less competitive racing fans once criticized.

“There is a pecking order on things that need to be worked on,” Bianchi added. “That is literally at the very bottom of the list.”

For now, the message from The Teardown is clear. Darlington worked, but that doesn’t mean NASCAR should rush to replicate it everywhere.