Iran pulling out of 2026 FIFA World Cup amid conflict with US, sports minister says

Iran will not be able to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said Wednesday. Donyamali said they “cannot have such a presence” in the North America World Cup after the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ​can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said, via Reuters. “… Our children are not safe and, ⁠fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they ​have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we ​certainly cannot have such a presence.”

