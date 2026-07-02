Is NASCAR finally catching Shane van Gisbergen? Denny Hamlin has an answer

Following Sunday’s win at Sonoma Raceway, people have questioned whether the field is catching up to Shane van Gisbergen’s road course dominance. In just his second full-time NASCAR Cup season, the New Zealand native has tied Tony Stewart in road course victories with eight, sitting just one away from the top spot, held by Jeff Gordon.

Sunday’s margin of victory was Van Gisbergen’s smallest yet in his eight road course wins, 0.357 seconds, as the Trackhouse driver held off a hard-charging Chase Briscoe. Briscoe’s JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, addressed the question of whether SVG is coming back to the field on road courses.

“I mean, I don’t know,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. “I started within a row of him, which was fantastic because I could kind of watch a little bit. And it still looked rather impressive to me.

“Was it the big gap over the field that we’ve seen at other tracks? No, but I think what the field is starting to figure out is his approaches to speed in certain corners. I think that that’s where he’ll struggle to maintain the big advantage that he has over the field is that.”

While a lap 64 spin and splitter damage sent Hamlin to a 26th place finish at Sonoma, his Yahoo Toyota Camry was running p6 at the time of the incident. That said, his starting position, a row away from van Gisbergen offered a real opportunity to watch the road course ace.

“When I watch him approach, you know, 11 corners at Sonoma, there’s a few where it’s like, wow, I never thought to approach that corner that way. And, so I think the field sees that, and eventually they close it.

“Does his really acute awareness of what he needs out of his car, his techniques and all that stuff able to be replicated? That’s likely a tougher discussion.

“But I do think the field can close, and if on a given day. It seems like the Gibbs cars definitely were the next-best cars, or next-best in speed to him. Sure.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates showed speed all day. Briscoe’s P2 finish was followed by Ty Gibbs in third, and Christopher Bell in fifth, with Kyle Larson breaking up the Toyota train behind SVG in the top-five with a P4 finish.

Hamlin was quick to point out that, yes, Briscoe or Gibbs could’ve won. On any given day, anyone could, but comparing the speed shown by Toyotas in 2026 to the Red Bull Trackhouse Chevrolet is not exactly an apples-to-apples scenario.

“You could beat him, but you still got to put in the back of your mind that the Trackhouse cars still have not been great this year,” said Hamlin. “So, he’s probably not driving the fastest car, but he’s driving it the fastest, so maybe he gets that advantage back when his cars get a little bit faster.

“He’s just not going to make that many mistakes.”

With road courses for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series in the rearview mirror, the proof in the field vs. van Gisbergen will have to wait. Van Gisbergen currently sits 14th in The Chase standings, 35 points above the cut line.

The bigger question is whether he can finish strong and make The Chase. There are eight races to flesh that out.