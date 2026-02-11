Is President Donald Trump attending the Daytona 500? NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell responds

President Donald Trump has been in the middle of several sports headlines in recent weeks, from his comments on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show to how Olympians should represent their country. But will Trump make an appearance at the Daytona 500 this year?

Trump has attended the Daytona 500 in the past, doing so notably last February. He also served as the grand marshal for the race in 2020.

That said, it currently doesn’t appear that President Donald Trump will be in attendance. The Daytona 500 will be run on Sunday.

“If I had a Bible I’d put a hand on the Bible and the answer would be, ‘I don’t know. As of today, no,'” NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said in an interview with Sportico. “But we get short notice. I think a couple years ago we didn’t get notice until Thursday. So there’s definitely been interest in attending the San Diego Race, with the celebration of the USA 250.

“But who knows. We will see. But as of today I am not aware of it happening.”

Should President Donald Trump choose to make an appearance, it wouldn’t be totally out of the ordinary. However, the late notice makes it relatively unlikely he will be attending this year.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has posted a temporary flight restriction for West Palm Beach for Feb. 13-17. But currently there is no such flight restriction for the Daytona Beach area.

Already events are underway at the track, where qualifying will begin starting this evening. On Thursday evening, the two Duel races will take place, setting most of the starting positions for the Daytona 500.

Then the races will begin. The Fresh From Florida 250 will take place in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday. That will be followed by the United Rentals 300 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday. Finally, the Daytona 500 will be run on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.