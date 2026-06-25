Isaiah Evans drafted, traded to Minnesota Timberwolves: Analysis, contract details, more

Following a huge sophomore season at Duke in 2025-26, Isaiah Evans is off to the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets selected him in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft with the No. 33 overall pick, which is going to the Minnesota Timberwolves via trade.

Evans spent two years in Durham after arriving as a four-star recruit out of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg. He was the No. 15 overall player out of the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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Evans took a starting role with the Blue Devils this past year and ran with it, helping them to the Elite Eight. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 43.3% from the field, including 36.1% from three-point distance, across 38 games.

In 2024-25, Evans contributed largely off the bench. As a true freshman, he put up 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while making 36 appearances, including three starts.

After the 2025-26 campaign, Evans declared for the draft and drew late-first round buzz. At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured in with a 6-foot, 8.75-inch wingspan and recorded a 35.5-inch vertical jump to showcase his physical ability.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Evans’ contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Isaiah Evans

Evans left his mark on Duke as a shooter, but also showed his ability to create plays in the Blue Devils offense. While he has room to grow on defense, he showed enough to become a rotation piece at the next level.

“Isaiah Evans is a high-level shooter who has also shown some self-creation which allows him to get into the mid-range,” said On3’s James Fletcher III. “There are still questions surrounding his defensive ability, but he has enough punch on offense to make him a valuable piece of the rotation.”

As a recruit, Evans showed potential because of his physical traits. He was also known as a competitor, which was important at Duke and will continue to be key in the NBA.

“Isaiah Evans is a lengthy prospect, all arms and legs right now,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote. “He moves fluidly and is comfortable handling the ball in the open floor. He is good in the passing lanes; his length and anticipation help deflections. Evans is very thin and will need to continue adding weight. The jump shot comes across his face and is inconsistent.

“Good off-ball cutter seems to have a high basketball IQ. Inconsistent in creating in the half-court, re-tooling the jump shot will also help here. He has a lot of tools and a natural basketball IQ; he also competes and does a lot of the little things.”