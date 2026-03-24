IShowSpeed appeared on WWE Raw and Monday night and had an interesting encounter with Danhausen. During a backstage segment, the 21-year-old internet personality was speaking to Raw general manager Adam Pearce before Danhuasen approached them. Danhausen asked IShowSpeed if he could log into the YouTuber’s social media accounts to call himself “IShowSpeedhausen,” and the two could split the profits.

IShowSpeed said no to Danhausen’s proposal, which then led to the WWE Superstar saying, “You think you’re better than me? You think you’re better than Danhausen? Tell you what, I have a new achievement for you. You want to know what it is? You are cursed!”

Danhuasen then disappeared, and IShowSpeed didn’t know what to think. Obviously, IShowSpeed was not looking to be cursed, but he was not going to give up his 180 million social media followers to Danhausen.

IShowSpeed is no stranger to WWE. The Ohio native has appeared on WWE TV multiple times over the last couple of years, including the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he competed in the Royal Rumble match. IShowSpeed didn’t win the match as he was eliminated by Bron Breakker.

More on IShowSpeed and Danhausen

In November, IShowSpeed opened up to WWE Superstar Sheamus about being a WWE fan and getting an invite to the Performance Training Center. “I watched that my whole life. Since my childhood. I started watching that when I was 8 years old,” he said. “Me and my little brother used to watch 20-minute video highlights of Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, just high-flying from the top rope. I’m literally living the dream right now. I’m literally living my dream.”

Danhausen made his WWE debut at this year’s Elimination Chamber in February. The 35-year-old was previously with All Elite Wrestling/Ring of Honor for the last four years.

According to BodySlam+ (via Wrestling Inc.), Danhausen signed a multi-year contract with WWE. The outlet also reported that WWE was planning to have him join the company last July, but AEW extended his contract, and he didn’t become a free agent until 2026.