Israeli bobsled team apartment robbed at 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

The apartment used by the Israeli bobsled team at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games was robbed. AJ Edelman, who is a former Olympic skeleton athlete and now the driver for the Israeli bobsled team, said that he was robbed of “thousands of dollars” worth of items, along with his passport.

Edelman and some other Olympians had been using the space to finish their training before the Olympic Games kicks off. The opening ceremony was held on Friday night. However, Edelman wasn’t at the site of the robbery, per AP.

According to their report, Edelman told AP that team coach Itamar Shprinz was there at the time. However, it wasn’t made clear whether he witnessed the robbery.

Edelman took to X to express his frustration with the matter, saying that this is “such a fine example of how we push forward in difficult circumstances. Such a gross violation–suitcases, shoes, equipment, passports stolen, and the boys headed right back to training today.” He said the team was in good spirits despite the robbery.

Bobsleigh competition won’t begin until Friday, Feb. 12 so there’s still nearly a week before the Israeli team has to take the ice. Edelman’s team is set to compete in the 2m Bobsleigh competition beginning on Feb. 16, and then their “premier event,” the 4m, on the 21st.

Edelman’s first Olympics came during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. According to AP, he’s believed to be the first Orthodox Jew to ever compete in a Winter Olympics Games. His teammate, Ward is expected to be the first Druze Olympian.

“Never had a Druze Olympian. Until now,” Edelman wrote. “Never had an Olympic Bobsled team. Until now. Never had an Olympian in 2 different sports. Until now. We make the impossible possible.”

2026 will mark the first time that Isreal will compete in the bobsled in Winter Games history. They qualified after Great Britain opted to not take one of its two allocated spots to Milan Cortina. With Isreal next in line, they accepted the last spot in the field and will now look to medal in Italy.