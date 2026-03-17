Jack Hughes on Hockey Hall of Fame having Olympic gold medal game-winning puck: 'It's bull****'

When Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in Milan, equipment began to fly in the air. Sticks, gloves, and helmets were all thrown by United States players to celebrate beating Canada in the Olympic gold medal game. But there is one thing Hughes did not consider until recently. Where is the puck he scored to bring gold home to the US for the first time since 1980?

Turns out, the answer is the Hockey Hall of Fame in Canada. Hughes is not too happy the Toronto-based museum is in possession of the puck. It’s currently on display for visitors to see but Hughes wants to get it back.

“I’m trying to get it,” Hughes said via ESPN. “Like, that’s bull**** that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?”

Hughes claims he would not even want to keep the puck himself. Instead, his father would be the one to take ownership. Jim was in Italy to watch his two sons play for Team USA, both of whom scored game-winning goals. Quinn got one in the quarterfinal vs. Sweden.

“I wouldn’t even want it for myself,” Hughes said, also via ESPN. “I’d want it for my dad. I know he’d just love, love having it. When I look back in time in my career, I don’t collect too many things for myself, but my dad’s a monster collector for the three of us. I know he would have a special place for it.”

More than one game-winning puck from the Olympics calls the Hockey Hall of Fame. Turns out, they have the one from the women’s side as well. Megan Keller got the United States party started a few days before the men. Keller has to visit Toronto in order to see the puck she slipped past Canada in overtime to win.

At some point, Hughes plans to get them back — at least his. He told ESPN there has been no communication with the Hockey Hall of Fame on the matter. They did not provide a comment for the story when reached out to by ESPN.

Hughes is a little busy at the moment, though. The New Jersey Devils enjoyed an OT win of their own on Monday night, beating the Boston Bruins. Three points were credited to Hughes due to three assists. Wednesday will be the team’s next time out there, facing the New York Rangers inside Madison Square Garden.