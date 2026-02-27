Jack Hughes saw his life change on Sunday. Scoring the game-winning golden goal for the United States to beat Canada meant he would forever be a hero. Previously, maybe Hughes only had a large chunk of fans in New Jersey when playing at home. Now, plenty of cheers are going to come his way when the Devils play on the road.

The first example came on Thursday night before the Devils faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Starting lineups were being announced by the PPG Paints Arena public address announcer, eventually getting to Hughes. A standing ovation came from a crowd almost exclusively wearing Penguins gear. Hughes lifted up his stick to thank them with a slight smile on his face.

Chants of “U-S-A” even began to break out. Certainly not something you see in sports, an opposing player arguably getting the most noise when their name is announced. Either way, the cool moments for Hughes continue after securing gold for the United States. You can check out the full moment from Pittsburgh here.

Penguins fans gave Golden Goal scorer Jack Hughes a loud ovation before the game 👏🥇 pic.twitter.com/S8zjvQqBgX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 27, 2026

Hughes experienced something similar on Wednesday, just in front of his home crowd. He even delivered a speech to thank the New Jersey fans for all their support.

“I’m so proud and I’m so happy that the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America,” Hughes said. “You guys are making me emotional but I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization. And I’m so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey, so proud. From the bottom of my heart, all my teammates, USA teammates, we just want to thank you guys for the love and the support. We feel it. Thank you.”

Unfortunately for him, the Devils have not played too well since the Olympic break ended. The Buffalo Sabres took them down, only for Pittsburgh to do the same. Just two goals have come from New Jersey during the two-game stretch. But Hughes has provided an assist on both of those for two points.

Saturday brings another road game, heading to St. Louis for a rare matchup against the Blues before a seven-game homestand at the Prudential Center. St. Louis is a big hockey city and will certainly appreciate members of Team USA when they come to town. If Hughes gets into the starting lineup, he might be in line for another huge cheer.