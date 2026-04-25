Mother Nature defeated the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday morning. Instead of a full qualifying session, rain will put points leader Tyler Reddick on the pole for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday.

Reddick has been magnificent in 2026, as he’s coming off his fifth win of the season last weekend at Kansas. He’ll have a shot at No. 6 in Alabama tomorrow, and starting on the pole won’t hurt. Check out the full starting grid below.

Tyler Reddick Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin Bubba Wallace Chase Briscoe Brad Keselowski William Byron Chase Elliott Ty Gibbs Chris Buescher Ryan Preece Carson Hocevar Austin Cindric Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Daniel Suarez Riley Herbst Austin Dillon Todd Gilliland Alex Bowman Erik Jones Ricky Stenhouse Jr. John Hunter Nemechek Ross Chastain Joey Logano Josh Berry Cole Custer A.J. Allmendinger Noah Gragson Zane Smith Michael McDowell Connor Zilisch Shane van Gisbergen Kyle Busch Ty Dillon Cody Ware Jesse Love Chad Finchum Joey Gase Daniel Dye

More on Tyler Reddick, NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

At this point, it’s no longer a hot streak for Tyler Reddick; it’s a statement. And according to Kevin Harvick, the 23XI Racing star isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Coming off his fifth win in the first nine races of the 2026 season, Reddick has already placed himself in rare company historically. But Harvick believes the 23XI Racing star is just getting started, and could soon rewrite the record books in the Next Gen era.

“I think he’s going to break the Gen 7 record of six races in a season,” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “I think he’s going to get eight or nine wins before this whole thing is done.”

That’s not just bold, but it’s unprecedented territory. In a parity-driven Next Gen landscape designed to keep the field tight, Reddick has found a way to separate.

What stands out isn’t just the wins, but how Reddick is getting them. He’s not leading every lap or dominating entire races, he’s putting himself in position and delivering when chaos hits. In today’s NASCAR, that’s arguably more valuable.

With a massive points lead and momentum building weekly, the 23XI Racing driver is forcing the garage to adjust. Because if Harvick is right, this isn’t just a strong start. It’s the beginning of a historically great season, one that could redefine what’s possible in the Next Gen era.