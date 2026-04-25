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Jack Link's 500 qualifying cancelled: Tyler Reddick on pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra1 hour agoSamraSource

Mother Nature defeated the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday morning. Instead of a full qualifying session, rain will put points leader Tyler Reddick on the pole for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday.

Reddick has been magnificent in 2026, as he’s coming off his fifth win of the season last weekend at Kansas. He’ll have a shot at No. 6 in Alabama tomorrow, and starting on the pole won’t hurt. Check out the full starting grid below.

  1. Tyler Reddick
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Bubba Wallace
  5. Chase Briscoe
  6. Brad Keselowski
  7. William Byron
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Ty Gibbs
  10. Chris Buescher
  11. Ryan Preece
  12. Carson Hocevar
  13. Austin Cindric
  14. Christopher Bell
  15. Ryan Blaney
  16. Daniel Suarez
  17. Riley Herbst
  18. Austin Dillon
  19. Todd Gilliland
  20. Alex Bowman
  21. Erik Jones
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. John Hunter Nemechek
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Joey Logano
  26. Josh Berry
  27. Cole Custer
  28. A.J. Allmendinger
  29. Noah Gragson
  30. Zane Smith
  31. Michael McDowell
  32. Connor Zilisch
  33. Shane van Gisbergen
  34. Kyle Busch
  35. Ty Dillon
  36. Cody Ware
  37. Jesse Love
  38. Chad Finchum
  39. Joey Gase
  40. Daniel Dye

More on Tyler Reddick, NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

At this point, it’s no longer a hot streak for Tyler Reddick; it’s a statement. And according to Kevin Harvick, the 23XI Racing star isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Coming off his fifth win in the first nine races of the 2026 season, Reddick has already placed himself in rare company historically. But Harvick believes the 23XI Racing star is just getting started, and could soon rewrite the record books in the Next Gen era.

“I think he’s going to break the Gen 7 record of six races in a season,” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “I think he’s going to get eight or nine wins before this whole thing is done.”

That’s not just bold, but it’s unprecedented territory. In a parity-driven Next Gen landscape designed to keep the field tight, Reddick has found a way to separate. 

What stands out isn’t just the wins, but how Reddick is getting them. He’s not leading every lap or dominating entire races, he’s putting himself in position and delivering when chaos hits. In today’s NASCAR, that’s arguably more valuable.

With a massive points lead and momentum building weekly, the 23XI Racing driver is forcing the garage to adjust. Because if Harvick is right, this isn’t just a strong start. It’s the beginning of a historically great season, one that could redefine what’s possible in the Next Gen era.