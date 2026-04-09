One of the greatest traditions in all of sport is The Masters honorary starters ceremony.

To kick off the event at Augusta National, Gary Player, Tom Watson, and Jack Nicklaus all hit ceremonial tee shots. Nicklaus has been a part of the honorary starters ceremony since 2010, and remains as a member of the group to this day. Nicklaus, who is now 86-years-old, is a six-time winner of The Masters (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986).

Following Thursday morning’s tee shot, Nicklaus was asked how much longer he’ll be a member of the ceremony. He responded with an hilarious answer, only as Jack can.

"I hope to be able to do it as long as I can not kill anybody."



Jack Nicklaus still plans on being an honorary starter at the Masters. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Obl8ejx6Yw — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 9, 2026

“Well, I don’t know,” Nicklaus responded when asked. “I think I was a little worried, because I had carpal tunnel surgery about five or six weeks ago. I was worried about being able to hold onto the golf club and hurt somebody. That was my issue today. I was fortunate that I got it over somebody’s head. I didn’t hit it very well, but I got it over their heads.

“I didn’t hurt anybody. As long as I can hit a golf ball, I’ll still do it. I’ve only played once this year… I played in February. And I played once last year. I don’t really play golf anymore, but it’s such a nice ceremony and it’s a real honor to be invited.”

Jack Nicklaus’ six Masters wins ranks most in event history

Nicklaus is often lauded as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history. His 18 Major victories are the most in PGA history, and his six Masters victories are also the most in the event’s 89-year history. Across his legendary career, he totaled 73 PGA Tour wins (third most all-time) and was named to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

He was joined Thursday morning by fellow former winners of The Masters, Tom Watson and Gary Player. Watson boasts two Masters wins (1977 and 1981), while Player has won the event three times (1961, 1974, and 1978).

Legendary names such as Arnold Palmer, Lee Elder, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Gene Sarazen, Jock Hutchison, and Fred McLeod have participated as honorary starters since the tradition began in 1963.