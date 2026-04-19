During the WrestleMania 42 Night 2 kick-off show Sunday night, WWE’s Jackie Redmond revealed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is ‘not medically cleared’ to compete in the immediate future following his match against Randy Orton on Saturday night.

“This continues to be a developing story, but I can confirm that as of right now, Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared,” Redmond said. “What I can tell you, after speaking to the medical staff, is that the injuries he suffered in last night’s main event and afterwords are absolutely no joke.

“Three sutures to the face, four staples to the back of the head, and then we want to talk about that punt from Randy Orton. The impact to Cody’s orbital socket was so severe, that his eye remains completely shut. Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared, and there’s no timetable for his return.”

The injury for Rhodes seems more than serious, as he was even pulled from his planned appearance at WWE World on Sunday. In a video released by WWE following the match, Rhodes was seen being unable to open his left eye when being attended to by medical personnel.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain Undisputed WWE Championship

The finish of the match between Rhodes and Orton Saturday night came as Orton hit Rhodes with an RKO, but was unable to go for the pin as referee Charles Robinson was knocked out. A blinded Orton had RKO’d him the minute prior. Pat McAfee, who was taken out by Jelly Roll prior to the match, then ran down the ring in a referee outfit and a neck brace.

He attempted to count the three-count, but Rhodes kicked at two. An infuriated Orton then RKO’d McAfee, which left himself vulnerable for a match-ending Cross Rhodes by Cody. Following the match, however, Orton didn’t go away graciously. Orton stole the title out of Rhodes’ hand, smacked the ‘American Nightmare’ across the forehead with it, and then knocked him to the ground. The ‘Legend Killer’ then backed up and delivered his trademark punt to Rhodes, signaling that the rivalry is not even close to being over.

Rhodes’ name can now be added to the long-list of WWE Superstars that Orton has punted over the course of his future WWE Hall of Fame career. A few of these names also include Batista, The Big Show, John Cena, Mr. McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon. Prior to last year’s scheduled WrestleMania 41 match against Kevin Owens (prior to Owens’ injury), the storyline revolved around Owens trying to avoid the punt.

With Rhodes suffering his orbital injury and Orton reportedly dealing with a lingering back injury, it is currently up in the air whether or not the foes will meet at May’s Backlash PLE.