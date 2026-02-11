Jackson Holliday suffers broken hamate bone, to miss Opening Day for Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles youngster Jackson Holliday suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand, the team announced Wednesday. Holliday is the third Major Leaguer to deal with this injury in recent days, joining Corbin Carroll and Francisco Lindor. Now, Holliday will miss opening day for the Orioles with no definite timeline to return.

“Jackson Holliday has a broken hamate bone in his right hand,’ Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun said via X. “He will get surgery tomorrow and will miss opening day, Mike Elias said. Holliday suffered the injury Feb. 6 during live batting practice. His timeline after opening day will be ‘measured in weeks,’ Elias said.”