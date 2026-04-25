The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected former Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Pregnon spent three seasons with the Ducks before turning pro.

Pregnon played 726 offensive snaps for the Ducks this past season — and didn’t give up a sack on QB Dante Moore. He allowed one hit as well as three pressures on his QB and was only penalized once all season while starting all 15 games for Oregon. 14 of those came at left guard.

For his efforts, he was awarded first team All-American honors per the Associated Press as well as being named to the All-Big Ten first team. Pregnon was also a finalist for the Joe Moore award.

He began his career at Wyoming before transferring to Oregon for his redshirt junior season. Through six seasons, Pregnon has recorded 51 starts at the collegiate level.

Before college, Pregnon was a two-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. Now drafted into the NFL, it’s safe to say Pregnon exceeded expectations during his college career.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Emmanuel Pregnon

Now that Pregnon has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest OL. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Oregon standout.

“Ultra-durable and experienced, Pregnon has the prototypical frame of a downhill blocker. He’ll get beat to first contact but usually reclaims the rep using well-placed hands, a broad base and upper-body power to displace and finish with authority. Range and foot quickness are average as a move blocker and lead to block leakage against slants. In pass pro, he leverages his length well and is quick to detect twists/blitz development.

“Long pass slides and forward lunges invite counters from skilled, sub-package rushers but protection isn’t a major concern. He’ll be an older rookie who projects as a good plug-and-play starter and immediate run-blocking upgrade.”