Jacksonville Jaguars sign DE Travon Walker to 4-year, $110 million extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed defensive end Travon Walker to a four-year, $110 million extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $77 million guaranteed and $50 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Walker made 14 appearances and 12 starts for the Jaguars last season. He recorded 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two passes deflected. He tallied 13 hits on opposing quarterbacks.

Walker had the best season of his career thus far in 2024. He notched career-highs of 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also logged the lone touchdown of his NFL career with a scoop-and-score.

Travon Walker is entering his fifth NFL season. The Jaguars selected Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Before entering the NFL, Walker spent three seasons at Georgia, where he amassed 36 appearances.

He was an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2019. Additionally, he was pivotal to Georgia winning the national championship in 2021. He total 37 tackles and six sacks in his final season with the Bulldogs. Now, Walker will look to help the Jaguars win a championship too.

Jacksonville posted a 13-4 record last season. The team fell 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. It was the Jaguars’ first season under head coach Liam Coen. As Coen heads into his second year at the helm, he’s hungry to see the Jaguars take another step forward.

“There are a lot of different ways to view success,” Coen said. “Something we need to be guarded against as a staff and an organization is we have a lot of room to improve. We need to get better and improve and that may not be 13 wins. I don’t know. I can’t say that.

“I don’t know what those results are, but I know if we’re chasing those results, we’re not going to get the best version of ourselves every day. … We need to be clear and concise with the players when they come back in about what that looks like and how it’s going to get done. We have no time to waste.”