After leading the Texas Tech defense this past season, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has heard his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round.

Rodriguez began his college career as a quarterback at Virginia, but later became the focal point of Texas Tech’s staunch defense. As a senior in 2025, he finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting as he totaled 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack and four interceptions. He also had seven forced fumbles, as well as two fumble recoveries and a scoop-and-score.

For his efforts, Rodriguez won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation’s top defensive player. He was also a unanimous All-American and brought home the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Rodriguez took a leap forward after a breakout 2024 season at Texas Tech. He had 127 total tackles, including a Big 12-best 77 solo stops, to go with 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. That helped earn him his first of back-to-back First Team All-Big 12 selections.

Rodriguez played high school football at Wichita Falls (TX) Rider, where he was a three-star prospect as a quarterback. He was the No. 531 overall player from the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and committed to play quarterback at Virginia. He then transferred to Texas Tech and transitioned to linebacker, where he’ll play in the NFL.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jacob Rodriguez

Throughout the 2025 season, Jacob Rodriguez showcased his do-it-all playmaking ability at Texas Tech while leading the Red Raiders to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted his unique skillset, as well as his approach to each play. He projected Rodriguez as a future starter at the next level.

“Rodriguez arrived in college as an offensive ‘athlete’ and leaves Texas Tech as a bigger-than-life, stat-stuffing linebacker,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s uniquely productive, with elite tackle, interception and forced fumble production. He’ll occasionally bounce out of a run fit when chasing action, but he has the burst to race back inside and finish. He’s slippery working off blocks and navigating combo climbers. His lateral pursuit leaves the station on time and with a fast take-off.

“Rodriguez displays ballhawking instincts and outstanding hands but busted coverages were part of the package in 2025. His unbridled urgency and ‘make every play’ mindset can inflate missed tackle totals, but the production should outweigh the occasional headaches. He projects as a long-term starting inside linebacker.”