Travis Hunter is expected to play both sides of the ball next season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. General manager James Gladstone said so himself during exit meetings and press conferences for the Jaguars.

“We still expect him to play on both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said. Hunter played in only seven games this season.

Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He won the Heisman Trophy playing wide receiver and cornerback, excelling at both.

However, his rookie season didn’t quite pan out as expected due to injury. Being limited to less than half of a season put Hunter in the rearview mirror as Jacksonville won 12 games and won the AFC South.

Hunter finished the year with 28 catches for 298 yards, one touchdowns and 10.6 yards per catch. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass deflections.

“Feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything, but he’s in good spirits right now. Minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s got to be,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in October, following Hunter’s season-ending knee surgery. “It is definitely not ideal timing.

“… Not that any injuries are ever ideal timing, but got to believe the makeup, his general attitude towards life and how he handles dealing with specific situations—I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor, to come back better than ever.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence previously raved about Hunter’s abilities. He and others look forward to next year when he returns.

“He’s so special when he gets opportunities downfield or just catches the ball underneath,” Lawrence said. “He can make people miss [tackles] and turn five-yard passes into 25-yard gains because he’s so good with the ball in his hands. He has so much talent.”

In the 2023 campaign for Colorado, Hunter missed three games for the Buffaloes after suffering a lacerated liver against Colorado State. Hunter returned stronger than ever from the setback and made history the following season. Jaguars fans can only hope Hunter does the same at the NFL level.