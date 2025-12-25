Jake Ferguson injury update: Cowboys TE ruled out in surprising development vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson suffered an injury during the Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders. During the third quarter, the Cowboys announced that Ferguson had suffered a calf injury and was out of the game.

It’s not clear when Jake Ferguson suffered the injury, but it’s possible his 2025 season is over since the Cowboys have one more game and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Ferguson finished the Christmas Day game with one reception for six yards on two targets.

If Ferguson’s season is over, he put together a strong 2025 campaign. The former Wisconsin star registered 81 receptions for 595 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

In July, Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Cowboys, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season. After signing the contract, Ferguson reacted to being with the Cowboys for another four years.

Jake Ferguson reacts to signing four-year contract extension

“I wasn’t really focused on [the contract],” he said, per Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com. ” … [But] it’s an honor. … I can not thank [the Cowboys] enough for believing in me. I’m really thankful and excited to get going.”

“It’s always good to see your guys get what they deserve,” Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells said. “It’s really good to get done, so it’s also not on his mind, and we can just go play ball. He’s done a phenomenal job, and everything we’ve asked him to do. Had a rough year last year, but to see him continue to grow and get this opportunity is good for him. I’m happy for him and for the organization to have someone of his caliber — his leadership that he shows on and off the field. He’s locked in.”

The Cowboys selected Ferguson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2023 after catching 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns.

Before joining the Cowboys, Ferguson was a standout tight end at Wisconsin. He was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2021 after registering 46 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns.