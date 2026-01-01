Jake Ferguson injury update: Cowboys TE's status changes ahead regular-season finale

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson seems to be on track to play in the team’s final game of the regular season this weekend. In the Thursday practice/injury report for the Cowboys’ Week 18 game against the New York Giants, Ferguson was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a calf injury. On Wednesday, the Cowboys listed Ferguson as a non-participant in practice.

Jake Ferguson left the Cowboys’ Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders due to a calf injury. It’s not clear when Ferguson suffered the injury, but the Cowboys announced in the third quarter that he has been ruled out.

Cowboys Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/sy5vnMApha — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 1, 2026

Despite the Cowboys not having a strong 2025 season, Ferguson has had a productive year. In 16 games, the 26-year-old has caught 81 passes for 595 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. In July, the Cowboys signed Ferguson to a four-year contract extension, keeping him under contract with the team through the 2029 season.

“I wasn’t really focused on [the contract],” he said, per Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com. ” … [But] it’s an honor. … I can not thank [the Cowboys] enough for believing in me. I’m really thankful and excited to get going.”

Jake Ferguson is one of the many injured Cowboys players

Ferguson was one of the many players on the Thursday practice/injury report. G T.J. Bass (knee), RB Malik Davis (calf/eye), CB Shavon Revel (concussion/neck), and RB Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) were listed as non participants in practice.

The Cowboys listed five players (including Ferguson) as limited participants. The other four were CB Josh Butler (knee), RB Phil Mafah (shoulder), LB DeMarvion Overshown (concussion), and DE Payton Turner (ribs).

Nine players who are dealing with injuries were listed as full participants. G Tyler Booker (ankle), CB Caelen Carson (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (hand), WR Ryan Flournoy (knee), G Tyler Smith (knee), WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/foot), DT Quinnen Williams (neck), S Donovan Wilson (hip), and DT Perrion Winfrey (NIR-Personal) practice on Thursday with no limitations.

The Cowboys vs. Giants game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Dallas is looking to finish the season with an 8-8-1 record.