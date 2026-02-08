Controversial social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul is making waves again in the sports world, and this time, the former Disney Channel alum is coming after the biggest name in U.S. sports on the biggest day of their calendar. Paul claims he plans to boycott the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which features global music star, Bad Bunny, and he’s calling for his fans to do the same.



“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” Paul said via X formerly known as Twitter. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Paul’s specific wording seems to indicate that the boxer won’t boycott Super Bowl LX entirely. The matchup features the AFC champion New England Patriots vs. the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the 2014 Super Bowl classic that ended with Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler sealing the game on his team’s one-yard line with an interception. Of course, then-Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll infamously decided to throw instead of run the ball with Seattle legend Marshawn Lynch.

Paul isn’t the first to call out the NFL and Bad Bunny. Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has twice called out the league that put him on the map, including doubling down on his sentiment that Puerto Rico, an American territory that bestows U.S. citizenship on its residents, isn’t America.



“Puerto Rico is not America,” Dickerson continued. “It’s a territory. You don’t have the right to vote. … I don’t have anything against Puerto Rico. I’m black. I mean, hey, we have our own problems. I don’t see why they chose that. The NFL does stuff that baffles your mind.”

Bad Bunny hails from the island and is a U.S. citizen.



For his part, the Spanish-speaking musician — along with the NFL — have held firm on not backing down on his right to perform at Super Bowl LX. He used his SNL monologue in October to remind those watching that they had four months to learn Spanish.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated his support for Bad Bunny when he was asked about the artist’s decision to criticize ICE while accepting his Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” Bad Bunny said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Goodell didn’t touch on that statement, but he did reaffirm why the musician was chosen in the first place.

“Bad Bunny is one of the great artists in the world,” the commissioner said. “That’s one of the reasons we chose him. But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on. This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that. I think artists in the past have that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

Now, as Super Bowl LX gets set to kick, Bad Bunny’s performance is nearly a half of football away. Will there be a mass boycott of the show? Or will Jake Paul and his fellow critics be reminded that nothing beats the NFL on its holiday?