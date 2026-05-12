Jake Paul reveals broken jaw could end fighting career: 'Can I even fight again?'

Five months after he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul revealed that his fighting career may be in jeopardy as a result of his injuries. Paul suffered a broken jaw during the fight.

He’s been recovering ever since and the next few months could be key to determining his future in the sport. He explained on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“Yeah, I’m getting some new scans here in a couple of days of the jaw,” Paul said. “We’ll see what my doctors say. You know, can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm of possibilities of things. It does, like, feel a lot better but I definitely need to get cleared.”

Jake Paul took a significant deal of damage in the first two rounds of the fight against Anthony Joshua back in December. But it was the crucial knockout blow that proved most brutal.

Joshua landed a heavy right-handed cross to the jaw. Paul was immediately disoriented.

He shared that the broken jaw has jeopardized his potential fighting future at this point. Having his fighting career end is a real possibility at this stage.

“Yeah, no, most definitely,” Paul said. “I think it just depends on like how the bone heals and then also there’s like a tooth missing here, like I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I don’t know how much time that’s going to add to things. We just have to see. Figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Jake Paul was then asked directly if he thought the impact of the Joshua fight could sideline him for good. He was candid.

“Yeah, those thoughts have definitely come up,” Paul said. In particular, he shed light on who is urging him to consider hanging up the gloves. “Yeah, definitely my doctor Arman, shoutout to Arman, but he doesn’t want me to fight again.”

With the loss to Joshua, Jake Paul fell to 12-2 in his professional boxing career. He entered the fight on a six-fight win streak. Paul’s only previous heavyweight fight was against Mike Tyson, who was 58 years old at the time of the bout. Paul won via decision.

While Joshua had far more boxing experience than Jake Paul — boasting a 28-4 professional record — he was coming off a loss at the time. Before the Paul fight, Joshua’s last fight was in September 2024, when he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in the fifth round.

Though Paul was unable to bring home the upset win against Joshua, he was handsomely compensated for his efforts. The reported purse for the fight was $184 million, with each fighter taking home $92 million.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.