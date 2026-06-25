Ja'Kobi Gillespie drafted by San Antonio Spurs: Analysis, contract details, more

The San Antonio Spurs selected Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Gillespie spent the final season of his college career with the Volunteers after suiting up previously at Maryland and Belmont.

As a recruit, Gillespie was an unranked prospect. The Rivals Industry Rankings did not have him rated out of Greenville (TN) Greenville, before he committed to Belmont.

During his final season at Tennessee, Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaged a career-best 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He started all 37 games for Tennessee — and he started all but one of the 98 games he played in over his final three years in college.

At the NBA Combine, Gillespie measured in at 5 foot 11.75 barefoot, while weighing 181.8 pounds. He had a 6 foot 4 wingspan and a 7 foot 11.5 standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Gillespie’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Ja’Kobi Gillespie

As he gets ready to take his talents to the next level, Gillespie can rest on a productive college career. He gave scouts and draft analysts alike plenty to evaluate.

“Ja’Kobi Gillespie has left no doubt that he can score at every level, also receiving defensive honors at the mid-major level before playing under Rick Barnes,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “His size will come into question, but he will be given the opportunity to carve out a role.”

Sports Illustrated also provided a pre-draft write-up on Ja’Kobi Gillespie. The publication wrote the following:

“Gillespie offers a blend of several skills that NBA teams look for. He shoots the ball at an unbelievably high volume and stands to improve his numbers. He can handle the ball in moderation, and scale his turnover-free passing up and down. He has incredible defensive instincts, even accounting for a lack of size.

“His ceiling is likely to be capped by his height, but we’ve seen a player with a similar stature in Jose Alvarado play in the NBA Finals against the well-sized Spurs, and Gillespie’s profile is even more complimentary.”