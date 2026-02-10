A major brawl occurred between players from the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets in their game on Monday night. The incident occurred in the third quarter when Jalen Duren of the Pistons and Moussa Diabate of the Hornets began fighting. After that, Miles Bridges of the Hornets got into it with Duren, Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons, who was on the bench. The brawl led to the four players being ejected from the game.

At the time of the fight, the Pistons were leading the Hornets 70-62. Entering the game, the Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference (38-13), and the Hornets had the 10th seed (25-28).

Jalen Duren, who made first contact in the fight, is in his fourth season with the Pistons. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2023 and was selected to his first All-Star Game this season. His teammate, Isaiah Stewart, is in his fifth season in Detroit and is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Moussa Diabate began his NBA career with the L.A. Clippers in 2022. He signed a two-way contract with the Hornets in July 2024 and is currently averaging 8.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. Miles Bridges is in his seventh season with the Hornets and is tallying 18.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently shared his reaction to Duran making his first All-Star game. “Our league does a great job of showing one another respect and has appreciated what people have done because they know it’s not easy, from a coaching standpoint or a player’s standpoint,” Bickerstaff said, per The Detroit News. “To be good in this league is not easy. Everybody assumed that what you did last year would automatically carry over to this year, but we know that is not true if the work does not continue.

“That is what you have seen around the league. People have respected the work our guys have put in. We are no longer the team people sneak up on. People are aware of what our guys are doing.”