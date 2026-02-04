In 2024, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels went No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively. But while trying to remember one of the second-year quarterbacks, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase put them together.

Chase was discussing different styles of helmets during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX. McAfee asked Chase and fellow Bengals star Tee Higgins about the guardian caps around the league, designed to help cut down on concussions.

In the conversation, Chase noted the other style of helmets, which are a bit bigger up front. He said “Caleb Daniels” wears one like that – though when McAfee asked who he meant, he said Williams.

Disclaimer: The below video includes NSFW language.

Who the hell is Caleb Daniels 😂😂😂#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YeyVPfo1eK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

“Who is Caleb Daniels? I don’t know what the f— his first name is,” Chase said. “What’s his name? What’s the quarterback for the Bears?”

After Chase initially mentioned “Caleb Daniels,” McAfee and the crew played along. They raved about how good he is and what he brings to a team. McAfee also joked he thought “Caleb Daniels” was a little-known Bengals wide receiver. When Higgins told Chase he meant Williams, the group continued to have fun with the moment.

“It was amazing,” McAfee said. “Holy f—. … I thought that was definitely a guy that was in the wide receiver room for Cincinnati, he’s now on a different team. We obviously had no f—ing idea [who you meant].”

Of course, Chase got to see Williams and Chicago up close this year. The two teams squared off in one of the crazier games of the 2025 season as the Bears and Bengals combined for 31 fourth-quarter points.

But it was Williams who made the big play, finding Colston Loveland in the final minutes for the go-ahead touchdown to send the Bears to the 47-42 victory. Chase had a big game that day, hauling in six receptions for 111 yards, while Higgins had seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago finished the season 11-6 and made the NFC Divisional Round after a Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers. Cincinnati, meanwhile, had an up-and-down go after Joe Burrow’s injury en route to a 6-11 mark. The Bengals were well-represented at the Pro Bowl, though, as four players – Burrow, Joe Flacco, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins – were all in attendance.