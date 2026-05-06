Jameis Winston lands FOX Sports World Cup correspondent role for summer 2026

FOX Sports is going big for the World Cup this summer. On Wednesday, the network revealed its special correspondent for all the action taking place this summer: none other than New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.

The reveal came via a video segment with Jameis Winston breaking the news to various teammates and other FOX Sports analysts. One by one he gave away his new role.

“I’ve got two jobs, man,” Winston told fellow quarterback Jaxson Dart. “One job is to serve you and be the best I can be for you. The next job is I’m a freaking World Cup FOX Sports correspondent, baby!”

Attention, Earth!



Our FOX Sports FIFA World Cup correspondent is… pic.twitter.com/1oNxOngBi4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 6, 2026

The excitement on Jameis Winston’s face was easily noted. He was stoked to have a role doing some broadcasting, something he has dabbled in over the past few years in various guest-like capacities. He served FOX Sports at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans as a guest correspondent, delighting fans everywhere with his hits on the local culture and the entire scene.

“Could you imagine seeing the World Cup through my eyes?” Winston wondered aloud.

Hilariously, some were stunned to find out Jameis Winston would be manning such a big post. Like former USMNT star Stu Holden, who asked Winston point blank how he got Holden’s number.

Winston also attempted to clear up the confusion for anyone wondering. You know… football.

“Like I’m a football correspondent,” he said. “Football with the feet.”

On his various calls with teammates, Jameis Winston made sure to extend a special invite, too. He wants them all to join him at the World Cup final later this summer.

Most seemed downright stoked at the opportunity. Winston, who FaceTimed running back Cam Skattebo, asked his shirtless teammate if he’d also attend the World Cup without a shirt.

The answer? Absolutely from Skattebo.

It promises to be a fun summer with one of football’s most entertaining players on the call. Jameis Winston was practically born for the role.

“Let’s get it, baby,” Winston said. “Jameis Winston, your FOX Sports World Cup correspondent.”