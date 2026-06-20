James Green after stunning David Carr to make 8th World Team: 'Job's not done'

James Green evoked some Kobe Bryant energy Friday night at Final X. The four-time All-American and two-time World Medalist is back on the World Team in 2026, his eighth team, after beating David Carr two matches to one.

Green, who’s 33 and seasoned, went up a weight class and came out of retirement in the last two years to chase his dreams once again. Heck, the guy had a hip replacement to get back to competition and faced off the reigning World Team member.

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But just making another team is not satisfactory for Green. He wants that gold medal for the first time in his career.

“As everyone knows, I’m going to Virginia Tech, but I started this process training at Nebraska,” Green said. “(I did the US Open) at Nebraska, and I wanted to finish it out. It’s like our last ride, and now that I’m on the World Team, I’m gonna ask for one more trip and see if they come. I’m sure they will, but we got to get this thing done, eight teams, but I only got two medals, so job’s not done.

“And I’m looking to get my hand raised. David, he was right there, fifth place last year … I think I gave up the one takedown to put it to match three, and here we are, but I wanted it more.”

Green beat Carr 6-3 in the first match before Carr rallied in Match 2. Green was up 5-0 before the former Iowa State Cyclone ripped off six straight points, including a slick takedown to win 6-5.

But it was the former Nebraska Cornhusker and newly minted Virginia Tech assistant coach who controlled the third bout, winning 4-1. Despite Carr being the favorite, Green was usually pretty successful at Final X.

“I tip my hat to David, because I was 8-0 coming into this Final X. He was the first person to get a win off me after … He’s tough, a tough opponent. Looking forward to many more.”

There were doubts, even from On3 in the Final X predictions which had Carr winning in three matches. But Green didn’t take it personally and showed out in his home state of New Jersey Friday night.

“It’s a part of the game,” Green said. “I was in a tournament ranking series with David, he beat the guy I lost to … I took fifth, I took a loss.”

Green, who’s headed to Blacksburg this summer, will still have Mark Manning and Bryan Snyder in his corner for the World Championships. For Father’s Day, “Greezy” is definitely going to need to rest!

“(I’ll) relax,” Green said. “My eye’s all messed up, I’m staying low key, my legs are tired, you know? I got a fake hip, so when we did three matches, I said, ‘God damn,’ I’m gonna feel this tomorrow, but that’s what it’s about.”