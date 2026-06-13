Report: Cavaliers guard James Harden arrested on weapons charge in Texas

Cleveland Cavaliers guard and NBA star James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Texas and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to TMZ Sports.

Per the report, authorities discovered a handgun inside Harden’s vehicle during the incident. TMZ reported the firearm was allegedly in plain sight and was not being carried in a holster. The charge is classified as a misdemeanor. At the time of publication, neither the Cavaliers nor Harden had publicly commented on the arrest.

The news comes just weeks after Cleveland’s season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks, bringing an end to a campaign that featured championship aspirations and a major midseason move to acquire Harden.

Following the playoff exit, both Harden and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell emphasized their belief in Cleveland’s current core and expressed confidence that the group could contend again next season.

“Definitely want to be here,” Harden said after the season, via ESPN. “I think we found something. It’s tough. It’s not ending how we wanted to, but I think we found something.”

Harden joined the Cavaliers during the season and helped form one of the league’s most high-profile backcourts alongside Mitchell. Although Cleveland entered the postseason with the NBA’s highest payroll and championship expectations, the team struggled in the playoffs after consecutive seven-game series before falling to New York.

Harden finished the postseason averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41% from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Following the season-ending loss, Mitchell reiterated his belief that the Cavaliers remain capable of competing for a title: “I have no doubt that this group can get there,” Mitchell said. “I’ve said that all year. The biggest thing is you just use it as a learning lesson.”

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert also vowed the organization would aggressively pursue improvements during the offseason: “We took a step ahead this spring, but we are nowhere near where we need to be,” Gilbert wrote on social media. “We will dig in all summer and do everything we possibly can to take the next step.”

Alas, Harden holds a $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season. He previously said he expects to return to Cleveland.

The 17-year NBA veteran has earned 11 All-Star selections during his career and remains one of the league’s most accomplished active players. It remains to be seen whether Saturday’s arrest will lead to potential discipline from either the Cavaliers or the NBA.





