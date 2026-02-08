More details have emerged following the arrest of Atlanta Falcons star pass rusher James Pearce Jr. Pearce was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after crashing during a police chase.

According to local reports, Pearce fled a domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson, a WNBA star. But the story simply begins there.

Andy Slater reports that James Pearce is “accused of intentionally crashing his Lamborghini into his ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times, trying to stop her from getting to a police station.” Slater reports that via law enforcement sources.

That ultimately led to police chasing Pearce in his car. Multiple videos from Instagram account @quepasaendoral appear to show various elements of the chase and the arrest.

One video shows several officers attempting to restrain Pearce on the ground. After a brief struggle, the video cuts to another scene.

In the second scene, officers can be seen loading James Pearce into a police cruiser. He is escorted to the back right side of the vehicle and placed into it as the video then pans out.

The incident in question occurred in Doral, Fla., according to local news reports there. Police said James Pearce fled a domestic dispute and crashed his vehicle during a police chase, WPLG reported.

Police also confirmed to WPLG the woman involved in the domestic dispute was WNBA star Rickea Jackson. Jackson and Pearce were a couple during the summer of 2025, but Jackson confirmed their split in early September.

According to WPLG, James Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set.

Pearce was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, taken by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 26 overall selection in the draft. Atlanta released the following statement to TMZ:

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”