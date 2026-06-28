James Pearce arrest: Bodycam footage released from wild car chase, incident with Miami police

Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. will have all charges from his February domestic violence arrest in Miami dropped if he completes a year-long pretrial diversion program offered in April. Pearce was formally approved for the “fast-track” program last month, but must meet all requirements, including court-mandated therapy, staying away from the victim — ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson — for 12 months, and avoiding any further legal issues to have charges ultimately dismissed.

Pearce was arrested Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County (Fla.) following a domestic dispute with Jackson, after which he engaged in a brief police chase. The 22-year-old former Tennessee star was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer for allegedly hitting a responding officer with his car, though the latter charge was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Now we have a clearer picture of that nearly 10-minute police chase, including why the aggravated battery of an officer was dropped, after Miami-Dade County police bodycam footage of the Feb. 7 incident with Pearce was released last week, courtesy of YouTube channel Kalavisheni. You can check out a clipped version of the police bodycam footage below, via Atlanta-based TV journalist Miles Garrett:

Bodycam footage has been released of #Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. evading police in Florida.



*Language warning*



Via YouTube: Kalavisheni pic.twitter.com/b3MXLDlv1A — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) June 28, 2026

Pearce was also cited with multiple traffic violations, including reckless driving with damage to a person or property; operating on the wrong side of the road; fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; lack of obedience to police and fire department officials; turning right from the wrong lane; failure to yield or stop at a stop sign (two counts); driving without a safety belt; and cutting across private property to avoid traffic, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, who reviewed the incident report.

According to the criminal complaint reviewed by ESPN, Jackson told Miami police Pearce was stalking her in a white Lamborghini SUV on Feb. 7, and attempted to open her driver’s side car door while it was stopped at a traffic light. After Jackson sped away toward the Doral (Fla.) Police Department, Pearce followed her and “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle” with his SUV at an intersection near the police station, per the report. When she attempted to evade him, Pearce reportedly drove head-on into her vehicle a second time. The police affidavit states there are photographs that confirm her account.

When police responded to the scene after a 911 call from Jackson, an officer drew his gun and ordered Pearce out of his car and to get on the ground. Following a brief interaction at his driver’s side door, Pearce locked his door and drove away. Doral police pursued Pearce in a brief chase that ended when Pearce crashed at an intersection. The Falcons pass rusher then fled on foot before seven officers tackled him, at which point Pearce “began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him,” according to ESPN.

Pearce, who was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in 17 games as a rookie. He received the third most votes for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.