Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. could have all charges from his Feb. 7 arrest in Miami dismissed if he properly completes an agreed-upon pretrial diversion program offered by the state of Florida, according to South Florida-based radio host Andy Slater.

Final details of this proposed agreement still have to be worked out and agreed to by both parties, but this is an encouraging sign for the NFL future of the Falcons’ 2025 first-round pick. Peace would be required to attend therapy sessions and stay out of any further legal trouble for six months to have his charges dismissed, according to Slater.

Pearce’s attorney, Yale Sanford, told Slater that both local police and Pearce’s victim, former girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson, have spoken to the state attorney’s office and agreed to this deal as well. The NFL is “closely monitoring all developments” related to Pearce’s case, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pearce was arrested Feb. 7 in Miami-Dade County (Fla.) following an alleged domestic dispute with Jackson, after which he was involved in a brief police chase and allegedly drove his car into both her vehicle and a Miami police officer. The 22-year-old Pearce was initially charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, though the latter felony charge was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

The former Tennessee star was also cited with multiple traffic violations, including reckless driving with damage to a person or property; operating on the wrong side of the road; fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; lack of obedience to police and fire department officials; turning right from the wrong lane; failure to yield or stop at a stop sign (two counts); driving without a safety belt; and cutting across private property to avoid traffic, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, who reviewed the incident report.

According to the criminal complaint reviewed by ESPN, Jackson told Miami police Pearce was stalking her in a white Lamborghini SUV on Feb. 7, and attempted to open her driver’s side car door while it was stopped at a traffic light. After Jackson sped away toward the Doral (Fla.) Police Department, Pearce followed her and “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle” with his SUV at an intersection near the police station, per the report. When she attempted to evade him, Pearce reportedly drove head-on into her vehicle a second time. The police affidavit states there are photographs that confirm her account.

When police responded to the scene after a 911 call from Jackson, an officer drew his gun and ordered Pearce out of his car and to get on the ground. Following a brief interaction at his driver’s side door, Pearce locked his door and drove away, “intentionally” clipping the officer’s left knee in the process. Doral police pursued Pearce in a brief car chase that ended when Pearce crashed at an intersection. The Falcons pass rusher then fled on foot before seven officers tackled him, at which point Pearce “began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him,” according to ESPN.

Pearce, who was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in 17 games as a rookie. He received the third most votes for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.