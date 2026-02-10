Along with the five felony charges and one misdeamor he received following a harrowing Jan. 7 arrest in Miami that ended in a police chase, Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. also earned himself an addtional nine traffic citations, according ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Pearce is reportedly back in Atlanta after being released after posting $20,500 in bond Sunday.

Pearce was arrested Saturday in Miami-Dade County (Fla.) following an alleged domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, during which he allegedly drove his car into both Jackson’s vehicle and a Miami police officer. In addition to his six criminal charges, the 22-year-old former Tennessee star was also cited with reckless driving with damage to a person or property; operating on the wrong side of the road; fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; lack of obedience to police and fire department officials; turning right from the wrong lane; failure to yield or stop at a stop sign (two counts); driving without a safety belt; and cutting across private property to avoid traffic, according to Raimondi, who reviewed the incident report.

Pearce taken into custody in downtown Miami after a brief police chase and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police officers, one count of aggravated stalking and resisting an officer without violence. Along with his bond, Pearce was given a pre-trial conditional stay-away order preventing contact with Jackson, a forward with the Los Angeles Sparks.

According to the criminal complaint reviewed by ESPN, Jackson told Miami police Pearce was stalking her in a white Lamborghini SUV on Saturday morning, and attempted to open her driver’s side car door while it was stopped at a traffic light. After Jackson sped away toward the Doral (Fla.) Police Deparment, Pearce followed her and “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle” with his SUV at an intersection near the police station, per the report. When she attempted to evade him, Pearce reportedly drove head-on into her vehicle a second time. The police affidavit states there are photographs that confirm her account.

When police responded to the scene after a 911 call from Jackson, an officer drew his gun and ordered Pearce out of his car and to get on the ground. Following a brief interaction at his driver’s side door, Pearce locked his door and drove away, “intentionally” clipping the officer’s left knee in the process. Doral police pursued Pearce in a brief car chase that ended when Pearce crashed at an intersection. The Falcons pass rusher then fled on foot before seven officers tackled him, at which point Pearce “began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him,” according to ESPN.

The Falcons released a statement Saturday addressing Pearce’s arrest: “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami.We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce, who was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in 17 games as a rookie. He received the third most votes for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.