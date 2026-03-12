James Pearce Jr. arrest: Major update emerges on significant charge against Falcons edge rusher

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will no longer face one of the charges against him stemming from his Feb. 7 arrest following a domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports South Florida, the charge of aggravated battery on law enforcement has been dropped.

Prosecutors reportedly decided there wasn’t enough evidence on body-cam footage to charge him with the felony. The charge of aggravated battery on law enforcement could have put him in prison for five years, Slater said in his report.

Pearce was arrested last month in Doral, Fla., for allegedly ramming his Lamborghini SUV into Jackson’s car. Before it got to that point, Pearce followed Jackson’s car and tried to open her car door at a red light. Pearce reportedly pursued Jackson and allegedly crashed his car into hers in an attempt to keep her from contacting police.

When police arrived, Pearce was standing outside his car. He then allegedly got back inside his car and drove away. A police chase ensued, where Pearce crashed his car at an intersection. He fled on foot, where police captured him. Pearce allegedly resisted arrest.

Pearce was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Pearce was released the following day with a bond of $20,500. His arrest is being viewed “under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said last month.

Rickea Jackson warned James Pearce ‘will kill me’ while filing for protective order

Jackson filed for a protective order against Pearce, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein and Marc Raimondi reported. She said she filed for the order “in fear of my life” and said “James will kill me” if the court did not step in to intervene.

Jackson filed for the petition days after Pearce’s arrested. He is facing charges of battery and stalking, and Jackson previously said she willing to testify against him. The court granted her initial request for protection, and a hearing is scheduled for April 21. Pearce has been ordered not to have any contact with Jackson. He also cannot come within 500 feet of her home or place of employment, or within 100 feet of her vehicle.

The Falcons selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce made 17 appearances and three starts for the Falcons this past season He recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He received the third most votes for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.