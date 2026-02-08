Additional details have emerged on Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. On Saturday, Pearce Jr. was reportedly arrested on multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing/eluding police. Now, new information has come to light on the beginning of the incident with Jackson and the final moments before the Falcons pass rusher was taken into custody.



Per Andy Slater, the entire incident allegedly began with the Falcons defender not only stalking Jackson with his car but attempting to enter her vehicle at an intersection. The Sparks star ultimately thwarted the effort and sped away but despite that, Pearce reportedly continued pursuing her in his vehicle.

Pearce would later attempt to stop Jackson from reaching the police by crashing his car into hers multiple times, Slater reported. Ultimately, the ordeal led to a police chase that ended with Pearce allegedly also attempting to run over a police officer while trying to flee, hitting the cop in the knee in the process.



Now, Slater reports the officer had his gun drawn as Pearce was allegedly not obeying commands.



Multiple videos from Instagram account @quepasaendoral appear to show the aftemath of the chase from several police officers restraining Pearce on the ground to him being loaded into a cruiser.

The arrest occurred just over a month after Pearce completed his rookie season in Atlanta. The former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted 26th overall last April in the 2025 NFL Draft with Jackson sitting by his side; however, in September, Jackson confirmed the two were no longer dating before the NFL season even began and as the WNBA season was concluding.

Jackson, who also attended Tennessee after transferring from Mississippi State, finished her second season with the Sparks in September. The former fourth-overall pick was drafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

More details on James Pearce Jr’s arrest

According to WPLG, James Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set.

The incident in question occurred in Doral, Fla., according to local news reports there. Police said James Pearce fled a domestic dispute and crashed his vehicle during a police chase, WPLG reported.

The Falcons have released a statement on their pass rusher’s arrest to TMZ:

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”



On3’s Griffin McVeigh and Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report