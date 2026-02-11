James Van Der Beek, 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Varsity Blues' star, dies at 48

James Van Der Beek, best known for his roles in Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, has died at 48 years old. The family released a statement Wednesday.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the statement read. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 and made his diagnosis public a year later in 2024. The actor was best known for his role in Dawson’s Creek, when he got a starring role in 1997. He starred alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

“There’s so much about Dawson that annoys me,” he admitted. “I loved the vulnerability there, but the rest of it I found kind of annoying,” he said during a 20th anniversary reunion chat in 2019. However, he said thanks to the authentic dialogue, “It was kind of a dream to play.”

James Van Der Beek passes away at 48

While on the show, Van Der Beek also starred in Varsity Blues (1998), a fictional drama film about a high school football team in Texas, in which he played the backup quarterback. Playing Jonathan “Mox” Moxon, he worked on the film with Jon Voight (Coach Bud Kilmer) and Paul Walker (Lance Harbor, team captain and starting QB).

Other films in the James Van Der Beek filmography included Texas Rangers (2001), The Rules of Attraction (2002), Formosa Betrayed (2009), Labor Day (2013) and Bad Hair (2020). Van Der Beek’s sports connection doesn’t end with just acting. His mother Melinda was a dancer and gymnastics teacher, while his father, James Williams, was a former minor league baseball pitcher.

James Van Der Beek was married twice, marrying Heather McComb (2003-10). He then married Kimberly Brook (2010). He is survived by his current wife and six children.