After getting his hands on field goal attempt in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jared Verse was gone. The Los Angeles Rams defender broke through the line and leapt into the air to block the kick, returning it for a touchdown to cut the Atlanta lead to 24-17 in what was a 10-point swing.

On his way downfield, he rubbed it in by giving a peace sign to the Falcons sideline. It was a 76-yard return for Verse, and you can check it out below.

BLOCKED! JARED VERSE TAKES IT ALL THE WAY BACK FOR SIX!



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/4NQmlP4wy7 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

It marked the first blocked field goal returned for a touchdown since 1986 for the Rams, according to the ESPN broadcast. That historical significance only adds to how big of a moment it was for Verse.

In addition to the blocked field goal touchdown, the Rams edge rusher has six tackles on the evening, including one for loss. His play allowed LA to still have a chance in the game, and they would later go on to tie it up in the fourth after a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua.

Unfortunately, their luck would come to an end as Atlanta drove down to attempt another field goal with only 21 seconds remaining. Verse would not be able to get his hands on this one as Zane Gonzalez kicked it in from 51 yards out to give the Falcons a 27-24 win.

Jared Verse is in his second NFL season out of Florida State after winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Entering Monday’s contest, he had 49 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He was named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season.

The loss was the second straight for the Rams and dropped their overall record to 11-5 this season. They’ve already clinched a spot in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and will close out the regular season next week against the Arizona Cardinals.