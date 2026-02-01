One of the highlights of the sporting weekend came in a boxing match between Jarrell Miller and Kingsley Ibeh on The Ring 6 undercard bout at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. But it wasn’t necessarily strictly boxing related.

Instead, fans everywhere gasped when Miller took a punch off the top of his head. It knocked his hairpiece clean off.

After the fight, Jarrell Miller was nothing but a good sport about the incident. He explained why he was even wearing a hairpiece in the first place, and it boiled down to a bit of a disaster in the days leading up to the fight.

“Boy, so, so funny right?” Miller said. “I get to my momma house and she had some shampoo bottles on her table. And I shampooed it. Sh*t was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my man, I said, ‘Let me slap that sh*t on real quick.’ Ibeh knocked that sh*t off.”

🫡 @BIGBABYMILLER's post fight interview 🥊



Jarrell Miller was forced to fight the remaining eight rounds with his head exposed. The 37-year-old Miller was able to battle through it, coming out with a split decision victory over Ibeh.

With the win, Miller improved to (27-1-2, 22 KOs). Ibeh, meanwhile, dropped to (16-3-1, 14 KOs).

Saturday’s match was Miller’s MSG debut and his first time in a boxing ring since his 12-round majority draw with Andy Ruiz Jr. in August 2024. Miller’s MSG debut was scheduled to come over six years ago against then undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Miller, however, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs before the fight and was replaced by Ruiz, who scored an upset TKO victory over Joshua.

Jarrell Miller noted after the fight he was simply happy to be back in the ring. He plans to keep after it, continuing to shake the rust off.

“I feel like right now I just want to heal up, heal my face for a little bit,” he said. “Maybe I can grow a little bit of hair on the top of my head. I don’t know. But just get back in the gym and get back to work, man. You can’t take it too serious sometimes, man. You’ve got to keep rolling with the punches and have fun, man.”

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.