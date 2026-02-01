Jarrell Miller gets hairpiece punched off during boxing match vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Jarrell Miller lost a major part of himself during his boxing match against Kingsley Ibeh Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. In the second round of The Ring 6 undercard bout, Miller completely lost his hairpiece courtesy of a right-hand uppercut from Ibeh.

Miller was forced to fight the remaining eight rounds with his head exposed. The 37-year-old Miller was able to battle through it, coming out with a split decision victory over Ibeh.

“So, so fun, right? I get to my mama’s house, and she had some shampoo bottles under her table, and I shampooed it. … I nearly lost my hair like two days ago,” Miller said after the match. “So, I called my man, and I said, ‘Let me slap that sh*t on real quick.’ And Ibeh knocked that sh*t off.”

With the win, Miller improved to (27-1-2, 22 KOs). Ibeh, meanwhile, dropped to (16-3-1, 14 KOs).

Saturday’s match was Miller’s MSG debut and his first time in a boxing ring since his 12-round majority draw with Andy Ruiz Jr. in August 2024. Miller’s MSG debut was scheduled to come over six years ago against then undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Miller, however, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs before the fight and was replaced by Ruiz, who scored an upset TKO victory over Joshua.

As for Ibeh, the loss snapped an 11-fight win streak. He had last been defeated by Jared Anderson in February 2021.