Jarren Duran seemingly hit a routine groundball to second base during Tuesday’s game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Duran was put out on a simple play and began to make his way back to the Boston Red Sox dugout. But as Duran jogged past the Twins’ dugout, a quick middle finger popped up. He had flipped off a fan just behind the netting.

At the time, the NESN broadcast did not pick up on the occurrence. Social media does not miss much, though, as the clip began to go viral. You can check out the full moment for yourself here.

Jarren Duran flips off a fan in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/bLjRZYrjlV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2026

Duran was asked about the moment during his postgame press conference. Turns out, the fan Duran directed the middle finger at told him “to kill myself.” He defended the action before admitting a better reaction should have come.

“Somebody just told me to kill myself,” Duran said via Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’m used to it at this point. I mean, (expletive) happens. I mean, I’m gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me. But it is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that. But that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering. So it happens.”

Duran has been open about his battle with mental health in recent times. He revealed a suicide attempt in a docuseries done about the Red Sox back in 2025. This has been something Boston has supported him through. A statement from team president and CEO Sam Kennedy even came ahead of the docuseries’ premiere.

“Jarren’s decision to share his story is an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball,” Kennedy said last April. “By opening up, he’s showing others who may be struggling that they’re not alone and that asking for help isn’t just OK, it’s essential. Every member of this organization continues to stand with him. He has our deepest admiration, he’s always had our full support and we’re incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our team.”

At the time of posting, there has been nothing issued by the Red Sox on the matter. Nor the Twins, who were the home team on Tuesday night, the second of a three-game series.

Duran finished hitless in four at-bats, continuing his tough start to the 2025 season. Boston lost the game 6-0, bringing their overall record to 6-11 — enough to place them in last place of the AL East.