Poor Jase Richardson had a less than stellar dunk attempt during Saturday night’s NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. The Orlando Magic rookie tired to get fancy on the side of the basket.

Unfortunately, he ran into the backboard, hit his head and took a scary fall. However, he seemed to be fine after his dunk attempt.

You can see the failed attempt blow. Maybe next time for the former Michigan State star!

This was actually scary at least Jase Richardson is good pic.twitter.com/wECXfojTVq — Bones🦴 (@bonesy) February 15, 2026

As a rookie in 39 games this season, Richardson averages 5.1 points per game, 1.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game, shoots 47.1% from the floor and 37.3% from three-point range. He averages 12.1 minutes per game.

Jase Richardson in middle of productive rookie season

Richardson was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Michigan State. He was named Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2025 and named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In his lone season with the Spartans, he played in 36 games in 2024-25. Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game, shot 49.3% from the floor and 41.2% from three-point range.

On3’s NBA Draft expert James Fletcher shared some of his thoughts on top prospects entering the NBA. That included Jase Richardson last summer.

“Jase Richardson is a fascinating NBA prospect who does not bring great size,” Fletcher wrote. “But whose winning impact become undeniable during the college season. A transition to the starting lineup kickstarted the offense and allowed him to unlock more, although the ability to translate into a professional role remains a question.”