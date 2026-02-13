The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t entering the season with their head coach officially under the microscope. However, franchise legend Jason Kelce believes that could change quickly if things go sideways.

Speaking on 94WIP, Kelce discussed the future of Eagles leader Nick Sirianni. He acknowledged the coach’s résumé was stout, while also recognizing how rapidly expectations shift across today’s NFL.

“I wouldn’t say going into the season that Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat,” Kelce stated. “But if things don’t go well, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Eagles are like, ‘Listen, we want to abort and try something new,’ because that’s the way this thing is going in the league.”

Sirianni’s tenure has included a Super Bowl title and another appearance, but a turbulent 2025 campaign, coupled with questions surrounding the team’s offensive coordinator search, has sparked growing uncertainty around the organization’s direction. Another disappointing year could force difficult decisions for a franchise accustomed to acting decisively.

Complicating matters further are questions about the roster itself. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles could at least explore trade possibilities involving star wide receiver A.J. Brown following visible frustration late last season, including a tense sideline exchange with Sirianni during a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Executives around the league expect the Eagles will at least entertain a trade,” Fowler reported, noting concerns about Brown’s body language and overall dissatisfaction.

Moving a three-time Pro Bowler and perennial 1,000-yard receiver would signal a significant change, but it may not be the only one. The organization has already reshaped much of its offensive staff, and questions linger about long-term roster construction, from potential extensions to quarterback succession planning behind Jalen Hurts.

Fowler suggested Philadelphia could build around DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, while also evaluating the quarterback position in the draft. It serves as a reminder of how quickly roles can change in the NFL.

That uncertainty feeds directly into Kelce’s point. Coaching stability often follows roster stability, and right now, the Eagles appear to be navigating both simultaneously, all while attempting to keep their stranglehold on the NFC East.

Alas, Sirianni has proven he can lead a championship team. But in a league defined by short timelines and high expectations, past success rarely guarantees future security.

If 2026 begins to unravel, Kelce believes Philadelphia won’t hesitate to reconsider everything. Including the sideline leadership that brought a Lombardi Trophy to the city just one season ago.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.