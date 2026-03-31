Former NFL All-Pro Jason Kelce will join ESPN’s coverage of The Masters later this month, according to David Rumsey of Front Office Sports. Kelce made his golf broadcast debut for the network during TGL action, the indoor golfing league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

“News: Jason Kelce’s golf broadcasting debut at TGL earlier this month went so well that ESPN is sending him to Augusta National next week,” Rumsey wrote on Twitter/X. “Kelce will serve as an on-course reporter during The Masters Par 3 Contest, conducting interviews with players and their families.”

So Kelce won’t be giving you shot-by-shot calls on the course, but bring the personality and flair to the action on Wednesday. The Par 3 contest is very family-friendly and certainly brings its viral moments to Masters week.

Kelce will join the coverage Wednesday, April 8th live from Augusta National. The Par 3 contest begins at 12:00 p.m. ET that day ahead of Round 1 on Thursday. The full invitee list to this year’s tournament can be viewed HERE.

Kelce has been a fixture on ESPN, notably for Monday Night Countdown since his retirement from football. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011-23 and won Super Bowl LII with the team during the 2017 season.

The future Hall of Famer has one of the most listened to podcasts in the world with brother Travis Kelce called New Heights. It’s easy to see why Jason Kelce has been all over the map when it comes to his media availability, appearances and jobs.

In fact, ESPN reportedly blocked YouTube from utilizing Kelce on their broadcast of Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil to open the 2025 NFL season. Front Office Sports previously reported that ESPN recently instituted a policy that does not allow its broadcasters to appear on YouTube or Netflix games.

In 2024, Netflix had a Christmas Day game. ESON talents Mina Kimes and Laura Rutledge appeared on the studio show.

“At the desk I’m on, there are a lot of experienced guys that have done it for a while,” Kelce said in 2024 of his role at ESPN. “Knowing that I’d be on a desk with experienced people who would make me look better than I am was certainly something that was intriguing.”